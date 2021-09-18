WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 80,791 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

