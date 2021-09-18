WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.83. Approximately 67,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 88,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 498,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

