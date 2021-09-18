Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

