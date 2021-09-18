Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

