World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

