World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in United Rentals by 525.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $341.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

