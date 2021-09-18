World Asset Management Inc Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

NYSE AME opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.