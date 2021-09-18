World Asset Management Inc Has $887,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,592,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $392.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.