World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $153.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

