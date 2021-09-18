World Asset Management Inc Sells 225 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

