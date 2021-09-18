XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 2,147,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

