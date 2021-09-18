Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE XPOF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 1,198,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,415. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

