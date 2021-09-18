Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 185,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,155,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

