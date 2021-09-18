yearn.finance II (YFII) Achieves Market Cap of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00131592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.