Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Yext stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,044,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,666,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

