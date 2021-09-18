Yield Guild Games Market Cap Hits $426.32 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00013010 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $426.32 million and $33.72 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00121716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00174365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07100086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.97 or 0.99890547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00849208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

