Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $52.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.72.

NYSE YUMC opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Yum China has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

