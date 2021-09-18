Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

