Zacks: Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

