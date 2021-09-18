Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce sales of $605.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

