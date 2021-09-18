Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

Several research firms recently commented on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James raised their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,211. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

