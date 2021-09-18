Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

VECO stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

