Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

