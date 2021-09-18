Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.00 million and the highest is $179.67 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.19. 1,168,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.