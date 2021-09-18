Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $261.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.90. 576,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

