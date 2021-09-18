Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

