Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $28.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $22.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

