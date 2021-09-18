Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CONMED by 118.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

