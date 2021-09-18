Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 1,915,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

