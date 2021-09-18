Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
MRTN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 958,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,131. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
