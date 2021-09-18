Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 958,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,131. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

