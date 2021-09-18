Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

