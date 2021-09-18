Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $22.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.65 million and the lowest is $22.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.