Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $9.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

