Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.21. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

