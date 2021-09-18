Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $83.11. 2,147,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.