Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $23,747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

