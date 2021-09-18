Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.12. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.24 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

