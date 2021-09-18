Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.34 Million

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce $306.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.37 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

