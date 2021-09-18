Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $288.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $310.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 859,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

