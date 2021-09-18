Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

TCOM opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

