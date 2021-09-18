Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies enhance its attractiveness. For 2021, strengthening end markets, solid orders and healthy backlog are predicted to favor results. It increased sales projection for the year to $1,890-$1,920 million and earnings projection to $3.30-$3.46 per share. Its technological expertise, e-commerce capabilities and working capital improvement program are expected to be beneficial. However, softness in renewable energy and headwinds in commercial aerospace is concerning. In addition, supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor might hurt. Third-quarter earnings are predicted to decline from the year-ago quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

