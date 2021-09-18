Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Safestore has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

