Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

