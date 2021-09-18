Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

