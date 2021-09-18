Zacks Investment Research Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

