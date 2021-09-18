Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to “Buy”

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brambles (BXBLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.