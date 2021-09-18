Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Zanite Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

