Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $60.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,042,337,543 coins and its circulating supply is 11,750,870,390 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

