Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Ajay Mangal Sells 150,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ajay Mangal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $275.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

