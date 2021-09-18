Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.66. 4,427,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day moving average is $211.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $1,262,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,313 shares of company stock valued at $86,202,144. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

